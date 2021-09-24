Baby Faces
‘This Is Us’ star crashes Zoom meeting attended by Jim Hill High School faculty

Chrissy Metz, left, and Chris Sullivan arrive at An Evening With "This Is Us" at Paramount...
Chrissy Metz, left, and Chris Sullivan arrive at An Evening With "This Is Us" at Paramount Studios on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An actor from the hit show This Is Us crashed a Zoom meeting attended by faculty at Jim Hill High School.

The surprise was part of Big Lots and On Our Sleeves’ One Million Classrooms Project.

Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon on This Is Us, participated in the surprise on Thursday, which included the presentation of a $1,000 Big Lots gift card provided by On Our Sleeves to underwrite mental health and mindfulness activities for faculty and students.

The local visit was part of a national “Back to School Surprise” organized by On Our Sleeves in partnership with Big Lots.

“As someone who has personally faced challenges with anxiety and depression, I strongly advocate for mental health awareness to help combat the stigma of openly talking about the issue,” said Sullivan.

“One of the missions we have here at Jim Hill High School is to provide a collective space for all of our scholars to thrive and to be mentally sound to embark on their educational journey,” added Rashad Moore, who is the principal at Jim Hill High School. “We enjoy assisting families and scholars with their mental health awareness, and with their most pressing concerns.”

