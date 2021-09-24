Smoother commutes coming for Madison County drivers, following board of supervisors vote

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Supervisors are still determining how they plan to divvy up the $6 million in bond money they recently issued to repave roads during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Recently, the board approved issuing the bonds, which will be paid back over the next few years, said Board President Karl Banks.

The funds will be used for road maintenance and will be split evenly between county districts, he said.

“It’s a way to keep up with growth in Madison County and its traffic needs,” he said.

Banks said the money should be coming to the county in early October, and some work should be done in October and November, “while we still get good weather,” he said.

“A lot of it will be done next season, but we’ll have good weather until the end of November,” he said.

Banks said board members have not decided what roads they would repave. However, he said the board would prioritize roads based on road conditions, traffic patterns, and input from the Madison County engineer.

“It will definitely be based on the assessed needs in the area,” he said. “We’ll do our best to get as many streets as possible.”

