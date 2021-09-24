Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Smoother commutes coming for Madison County drivers, following board of supervisors vote

Road and bridge construction (file photo).
Road and bridge construction (file photo).(Julia Hansen | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_jhans'>jhans</a>)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Supervisors are still determining how they plan to divvy up the $6 million in bond money they recently issued to repave roads during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Recently, the board approved issuing the bonds, which will be paid back over the next few years, said Board President Karl Banks.

The funds will be used for road maintenance and will be split evenly between county districts, he said.

“It’s a way to keep up with growth in Madison County and its traffic needs,” he said.

Banks said the money should be coming to the county in early October, and some work should be done in October and November, “while we still get good weather,” he said.

“A lot of it will be done next season, but we’ll have good weather until the end of November,” he said.

Banks said board members have not decided what roads they would repave. However, he said the board would prioritize roads based on road conditions, traffic patterns, and input from the Madison County engineer.

“It will definitely be based on the assessed needs in the area,” he said. “We’ll do our best to get as many streets as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

Jackson Police Chief James Davis
Jackson mayor taps James Davis for a second stint as chief of police
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Socrates Garrett file photo
‘We have the capacity’ | Garrett digs in on trash contract, says his company’s ready to roll Oct. 1
JPD investigating third shooting in 24 hours
JPD investigating third shooting in 24 hours