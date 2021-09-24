Baby Faces
Search underway for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching an apartment complex for a missing toddler on Friday, Sept. 24.

Louisiana State Police have now issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child.

Nevaeh Allen was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell the mother of the Neveah, she was at work when she got a call the baby was missing from the apartment.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

Nevaeh will be 3-years-old in February.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

