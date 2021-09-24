Rankin Co. man who allegedly killed wife with sword found dead of apparent suicide

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his wife with a sword in February of this year has been found dead.

Coroner David Ruth confirmed the news Friday, saying Joseph Kersh, 65, died of a gunshot wound that was apparently self-inflicted.

His body was found around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Kersh was charged with murder after his wife, Dianne, 74, was found dead in their Star, Mississippi, home with a sword lying next to her body. She had been stabbed to death.

Kersh was then taken to the hospital before entering the Rankin County Jail. He was awaiting trial at the time of his death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.