Only 35% of children in Mississippi schools are proficient in Math, English

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A closer look at the last school year’s student assessments shows what districts ranked the highest and lowest in Mississippi.

The 2020-21 assessment is called MAAP, the acronym for Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.

Mississippi teachers helped develop and introduce MAAP in 2016 and scores have gone up each year, until the pandemic hit in 2020.

Last academic school year, statewide proficiency levels fell in all grades except 8th grade English Language Arts, which means only 35% of children in Mississippi schools are proficient in key subjects.

No school district fared higher than 71% proficiency and only one district, Petal, scored higher than 62% proficiency. Also, 95% of students in the bottom ten districts are below the baseline of the standardized test.

Here are the top 10 and bottom school districts showing percentages of students (grades 3-8) proficient in Math. PL means performance level. Level 4 is proficient and 5 is advanced.

Here are the top 10 and bottom school districts showing percentages of students (grades 3-8) proficient in English Language Arts. PL means performance level. Level 4 is proficient and 5 is advanced.

2021 findings for math:

Mathematics showed a decline in proficiency at all grade levels.

In 2021, 84,027 of all tested students scored Level 4 or higher (35.1%). In 2019, 118,659 of all tested students scored Level 4 or higher (47.4%).

In 2021, 31 districts had greater than 45.0% of all students scoring at Level 4 or higher. In 2019, 60 districts had greater than 45.0% of all students scoring at Level 4 or higher.

In 2021, 154,176 of all tested students scored at Level 3 or higher (64.3%). In 2019, 196,298 of all tested students scored at Level 3 or higher (78.4%).

In 2021, 27,961 of all tested students scored at Level 1 (11.9%). In 2019, 13,600 of all tested students scored at Level 1 (5.4%).

2021 findings for English Language Arts:

For Grade 8, the proficiency rate in 2021 increased by 0.1% (35.6%) as compared to 35.5% in 2019.

In 2021, 81,434 of all tested students scored Level 4 or higher (34.9%). In 2019, 104,139 of all tested students scored at Level 4 or higher (41.6%).

In 2021, 20 districts had greater than 45.0% of all students scoring at Level 4 or higher. In 2019, 48 districts had greater than 45.0% of all students scoring at Level 4 or higher.

In 2021, 155,656 of all tested students scored at Level 3 or higher (66.5%). In 2019, 188,824 of all tested students scored at Level 3 or higher (75.5%).

In 2021, 25,551 of all tested students scored at Level 1 (10.9%). In 2019, 15,549 of all tested students scored at Level 1 (6.2%).

Click here to see all the results for each subject.

The overall participation rate for assessments was 96.9%, close to the 98%-99% rates of previous years.

No tests were given in 2019-20 because of COVID-19.

