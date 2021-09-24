Multi-vehicle crash in Jackson leaves several people hurt

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Jackson Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pascagoula and Gallatin Streets.

Three vehicles were involved.

Witnesses tell us one of the drivers ran a red light and crashed into the other vehicles.

At least five people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.