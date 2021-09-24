Baby Faces
Multi-vehicle crash in Jackson leaves several people hurt

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Jackson Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pascagoula and Gallatin Streets.

Three vehicles were involved.

Witnesses tell us one of the drivers ran a red light and crashed into the other vehicles.

At least five people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Police are still investigating.

