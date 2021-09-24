MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Levi Madison, a football player for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, died early Friday morning in a single-car accident. Two of his teammates were also in the car, and one suffered injuries.

The accident happened around 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of South Magnolia Drive and U.S. 49 in Wiggins. The car left the roadway, struck a pole, and caught fire. Officers from the Wiggins Police Department and Stone County Sheriff’s Office removed the players from the vehicle.

The team had just returned to the Perk Campus following their game against Hinds Community College.

“It’s a sad day for the team,” Head Coach Jack Wright said. “We’re all heartbroken. It’s hard to put into words.”

Madison was a freshman defensive lineman from Meridian who Coach Wright describes as having a bright future.

“He had so much potential, and he was really coming into his own. He was turning a corner,” Coach Wright said. “He was always talking. He would always say hello to everybody. There was no doubt who it was when you saw him walking. He was a giant, a huge man. He had a big personality.”

Madison signed with Gulf Coast coming out of high school two years ago, but started at Morgan State. When they canceled their season because of COVID, he transferred the MGCCC in the spring of 2021.

“We are deeply saddened about the loss of Levi Madison,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, President of MGCCC, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as his fellow teammates and coaches. Our entire athletics program is a tight-knit family, and Gulf Coast will rally behind the players and offer them counseling and support as they mourn the loss of their teammate and friend. Please keep the entire Gulf Coast family in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this tragic loss.”

The other players involved in the accident include Brandon Cunningham, a freshman offensive lineman from St. Martin, who is receiving treatment in Jackson. Cam Thomas, a sophomore running back from Picayune, was uninjured.

The team met Friday morning, and grief counselors were available. Plans are in the works for a memorial service.

“Our hearts go out to the Madison family,” athletic director Steven Campbell said. “Leviticus was a special kid, and he’ll forever be in the Gulf Coast family.”

