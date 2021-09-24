Man wanted in connection to Chevron burglary in Ridgeland, police say

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted in connection to a business burglary in Ridgeland, police say.

The incident happened on August 15 at the Chevron on the corner of County Line and Ridgewood Road.

Police are asking for help to ID the man pictured above.

The man was wearing a security uniform for a company based out of Memphis, Tennessee, and is driving a newer model, white 2021 Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, call the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (601) 856-5210 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

