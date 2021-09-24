JPD recognizes top summer readers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools’ top summer readers read more than 300 books during the summer months. While all JPS scholars are required to read at least three books as part of the District’s summer reading program, four exceptional scholars far exceeded the minimum standard and earned the title of Top Reader for their grade level. The 2021 Top Readers are:

De’Niylah Parker, 3rd grade, Obama Magnet Elementary – 200 books

Alaina Hatcher, 2nd grade, Casey Elementary – 62 books

De’Nahjae Trimble, 8th grade, Cardozo Middle – 26 books

Asia Ramsey, 10th grade, Jim Hill High – 31 books

Each top reader received a trophy, a medal, and a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

The schools with the most readers for the 2021 school year are as follows:

Obama Magnet Elementary – 1,747 books

Casey Elementary – 870 books

Northwest Jackson Middle – 421 books

Jim Hill High – 290 books

Additionally, school-level high-volume readers will be recognized at their schools. They will receive high-reader medals and other prizes. Elementary scholars who read 20 or more books will receive passes to the Mississippi Children’s Museum. Middle and high school students who read 10 or more books will receive JPS All Sports Season Passes for free admission to all regular season games for any sport throughout the year.

Each year, the Read On Jackson Summer Reading initiative encourages all JPS scholars to participate in their citywide reading movement during the summer months. JPS scholars are required to read at least three books and complete a reading log for each. One title is required for their grade level and academic program, and two of the titles are the reader’s choice. Giving students a chance to read about subjects that interest them helps them develop an appreciation for books. Studies have shown that scholars who read throughout the summer continue to grow academically, develop a lifelong love of reading, and maintain reading skills gained during the school year. Our goal is to create a culture of reading among our scholars.

