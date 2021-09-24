Baby Faces
JPD investigating third shooting in 24 hours

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are busy investigating a Friday morning shooting.

Details are limited, but investigators say a man was wounded after someone fired shots into his vehicle.

It happened on Highway 18 around 10:30 a.m. on I-20 West.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives have not made any other details available.

The other two shootings that happened overnight Friday ended deadly.

28-year-old Christopher Johnson and 39-year-old Timothy White died in two unrelated killings.

