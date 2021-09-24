Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson mayor taps James Davis for a second stint as chief of police

Jackson Police Chief James Davis
Jackson Police Chief James Davis
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is sticking with James Davis to serve as chief of the Jackson Police Department.

Tuesday, the mayor is expected to bring forth several nominations for city department heads, including Davis as police chief and Willie Owens as fire chief.

The news comes as Jackson is on the brink of having its deadliest year on record in terms of homicides, and as the Jackson City Council raises police pay for veteran officers as part of the 2021-22 budget.

Many of the mayor’s nominees already serving in their positions, having been appointed during Lumumba’s first term.

Department heads must be confirmed by the city council.

Deadline to fill the positions under state statute is September 29, or 90 days after the mayor took office.

The meeting is slated for 9 a.m., September 27, at Jackson City Hall.

Other nominees include:

  • Rickey Jones - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority commissioner
  • Onetta S. Whitley - Jackson Civil Service Commission
  • Toya Martin - director of the Department of Human Resources
  • Adriane Dorsey-Kidd - director of Human and Cultural Services
  • Ison Harris - Director of Parks and Recreation
  • Angela Harris - Municipal Clerk

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

Road and bridge construction (file photo).
Smoother commutes coming for Madison County drivers, following board of supervisors vote
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Socrates Garrett file photo
‘We have the capacity’ | Garrett digs in on trash contract, says his company’s ready to roll Oct. 1
JPD investigating third shooting in 24 hours
JPD investigating third shooting in 24 hours