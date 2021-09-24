Jackson mayor taps James Davis for a second stint as chief of police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is sticking with James Davis to serve as chief of the Jackson Police Department.

Tuesday, the mayor is expected to bring forth several nominations for city department heads, including Davis as police chief and Willie Owens as fire chief.

The news comes as Jackson is on the brink of having its deadliest year on record in terms of homicides, and as the Jackson City Council raises police pay for veteran officers as part of the 2021-22 budget.

Many of the mayor’s nominees already serving in their positions, having been appointed during Lumumba’s first term.

Department heads must be confirmed by the city council.

Deadline to fill the positions under state statute is September 29, or 90 days after the mayor took office.

The meeting is slated for 9 a.m., September 27, at Jackson City Hall.

Other nominees include:

Rickey Jones - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority commissioner

Onetta S. Whitley - Jackson Civil Service Commission

Toya Martin - director of the Department of Human Resources

Adriane Dorsey-Kidd - director of Human and Cultural Services

Ison Harris - Director of Parks and Recreation

Angela Harris - Municipal Clerk

