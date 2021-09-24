In-hospital deaths in Mississippi spiked 40% during pandemic, top doctor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State had 40% more deaths in 2020, according to a new epidemiology report.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said the hospital data, always delayed by one quarter, shows the overall hospital mortality rate during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital data for 2020 includes 23,403 COVID-19-associated hospitalizations, the report shows.

Of these, 22,111 (94.5%) were among Mississippi residents.

The total number of in-hospital deaths, COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, among residents was 10,823.

This is a 39.9% increase in in-hospital deaths compared to 2019 (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Twenty percent of all COVID-19 in-hospital deaths occurred during December - the month with the highest transmission rate in 2020, the epidemiology report shows.

Mississippi State Department of Health also says in-hospital deaths were highly prevalent among rural residents.

Two-thirds (65.4%) of such deaths occurred among COVID-19 patients residing in rural areas.

Also, more women were admitted with a COVID-19 diagnosis than then and hospitalizations were slightly higher among whites (49.0%) than Blacks (46.2%).

