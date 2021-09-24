Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

In-hospital deaths in Mississippi spiked 40% during pandemic, top doctor says

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's spike in COVID-19 patients during a news conference.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State had 40% more deaths in 2020, according to a new epidemiology report.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said the hospital data, always delayed by one quarter, shows the overall hospital mortality rate during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital data for 2020 includes 23,403 COVID-19-associated hospitalizations, the report shows.

Of these, 22,111 (94.5%) were among Mississippi residents.

The total number of in-hospital deaths, COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, among residents was 10,823.

This is a 39.9% increase in in-hospital deaths compared to 2019 (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

In-hospital deaths in Mississippi spiked 40% during pandemic, top doctor says
In-hospital deaths in Mississippi spiked 40% during pandemic, top doctor says(MSDH)

Twenty percent of all COVID-19 in-hospital deaths occurred during December - the month with the highest transmission rate in 2020, the epidemiology report shows.

Mississippi State Department of Health also says in-hospital deaths were highly prevalent among rural residents.

Two-thirds (65.4%) of such deaths occurred among COVID-19 patients residing in rural areas.

Also, more women were admitted with a COVID-19 diagnosis than then and hospitalizations were slightly higher among whites (49.0%) than Blacks (46.2%).

In-hospital deaths in Mississippi spiked 40% during pandemic, top doctor says
In-hospital deaths in Mississippi spiked 40% during pandemic, top doctor says(MSDH)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

Christopher Johnson
Victims identified in deadly overnight shootings in Jackson
Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks about...
Mississippi AG seeks to end family lawsuit after dad’s death
Lori Cockrell
Family offers $12K reward for missing Tupelo woman