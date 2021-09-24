Homeless fence going up at Canton Mart Road underpass

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second fence designed to prevent the homeless from camping under interstate overpasses in Northeast Jackson is going up.

Construction began Tuesday on a fence at the Canton Mart Road/I-55 North underpass and is expected to be completed by November 1, said Mississippi Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Michael Flood.

A third fence will go up after that, at the Northside Drive/I-55 underpass, it too is expected to be completed by November 1, Flood said.

The work is being conducted by Jefcoat Fence. The company was awarded a $246,807 contract by the Mississippi Transportation Commission this summer.

Last year, the state installed a fence at the Adkins Boulevard/Beasley Road underpass along I-55.

The new fences come as the county ramps up efforts to combat loitering in the city as part of Operation Safe Corners.

