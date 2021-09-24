Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Homeless fence going up at Canton Mart Road underpass

MDOT is constructing a second underpass fence along I-55 in Northeast Jackson to prevent the...
MDOT is constructing a second underpass fence along I-55 in Northeast Jackson to prevent the homeless camping. Construction should wrap up by November 1.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second fence designed to prevent the homeless from camping under interstate overpasses in Northeast Jackson is going up.

Construction began Tuesday on a fence at the Canton Mart Road/I-55 North underpass and is expected to be completed by November 1, said Mississippi Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Michael Flood.

A third fence will go up after that, at the Northside Drive/I-55 underpass, it too is expected to be completed by November 1, Flood said.

The work is being conducted by Jefcoat Fence. The company was awarded a $246,807 contract by the Mississippi Transportation Commission this summer.

Last year, the state installed a fence at the Adkins Boulevard/Beasley Road underpass along I-55.

The new fences come as the county ramps up efforts to combat loitering in the city as part of Operation Safe Corners.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Christopher Johnson
Victims identified in deadly overnight shootings in Jackson
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Joseph Kersh
Rankin Co. man who allegedly killed wife with sword found dead of apparent suicide
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
No vaccinated person under 40 has died of COVID-19 in Mississippi
JPS districtwide Top Reader awards recipients recognized
JPD recognizes top summer readers
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft