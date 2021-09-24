Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful day today as lows were in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning, followed by highs around 80 degrees today.  We came within reaching a record low temperature for this morning, which stands at 46 degrees.  Another cool, but quiet night is ahead tonight.  Lows will drop into the lower and middle 50s across our area.  A weak front is moving through the region and may send some high clouds our way through the weekend, but otherwise expect partly sunny skies.  Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s with lows in the 50s.  The humidity will start to increase next week, and a few afternoon showers are possible Tuesday and beyond with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the 60s.  Average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 62.  Sunset is 6:54pm and the sunrise is 6:51am.  The tropics are very active with Hurricane Sam expected to become a major storm in the Atlantic, and another brewing threat near Bermuda.  Otherwise, no other threats near us in The Gulf or Caribbean through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

