Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal today, gradually turning warmer over the weekend

More Typical Early Fall Weather Returns Through Weekend, Next Week
More Typical Early Fall Weather Returns Through Weekend, Next Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: After another cool start, sunshine will have to evade a few wispy clouds streaming through the skies by the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s amid the low humidity, still feeling comfortable – especially for late September standards. Lows will drop to the 50s under partly clear skies overnight.

WEEKEND PLANNER: As the days drone on, the cooler temperatures and the lower humidity begin to fade slightly heading into the next several days - returning to a early fall feel for late September. All the while, high pressure will keep the weather quiet with mostly sunny skies through both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s Saturday; middle to, a few, upper 80s Sunday. Lows will stay in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure easing eastward, warmer, slightly muggier air will filter into the region amid the warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 80s early week amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers could mix in here or there through late week, but most indications keep things dry for now. Highs will run near normal - in the middle 80s – lows in the 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: After Peter and Rose faded away Thursday - we now have Hurricane Sam that has chance to rapidly intensify through the weekend and into next week. As of now, there is no indication that it will make it to the Gulf, but more likely will take a course off the US East Coast. We’ll watch it carefully in the next few days. Elsewhere, there are 3 disturbances that have the potential to develop. One – east of Bermuda has a ‘LOW’ chance through Saturday. Another disturbance moving off western Africa later this weekend that could be able to develop into next week. The remnants of Odette could garner some tropical or sub-tropical characteristics today, but after that – the opportunity lessens as the system moves into a more hostile environment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast
Bright Sunshine, Low Humidity Remains Through The Next Several Days
First Alert Forecast: sunshine, cool breezes continue late week; trending warmer next week
Sunny and in the 70s for today.
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool, bright fall vibes continue late week