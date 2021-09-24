First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal today, gradually turning warmer over the weekend

FRIDAY: After another cool start, sunshine will have to evade a few wispy clouds streaming through the skies by the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s amid the low humidity, still feeling comfortable – especially for late September standards. Lows will drop to the 50s under partly clear skies overnight.

Clear skies, calm winds may allow for us to dip into the upper 40s early on - we'll see a big rebound today - to near 80° amid mostly sunny skies and light E/NE breezes. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/CHxufa1eMq — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 24, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: As the days drone on, the cooler temperatures and the lower humidity begin to fade slightly heading into the next several days - returning to a early fall feel for late September. All the while, high pressure will keep the weather quiet with mostly sunny skies through both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s Saturday; middle to, a few, upper 80s Sunday. Lows will stay in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure easing eastward, warmer, slightly muggier air will filter into the region amid the warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 80s early week amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers could mix in here or there through late week, but most indications keep things dry for now. Highs will run near normal - in the middle 80s – lows in the 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: After Peter and Rose faded away Thursday - we now have Hurricane Sam that has chance to rapidly intensify through the weekend and into next week. As of now, there is no indication that it will make it to the Gulf, but more likely will take a course off the US East Coast. We’ll watch it carefully in the next few days. Elsewhere, there are 3 disturbances that have the potential to develop. One – east of Bermuda has a ‘LOW’ chance through Saturday. Another disturbance moving off western Africa later this weekend that could be able to develop into next week. The remnants of Odette could garner some tropical or sub-tropical characteristics today, but after that – the opportunity lessens as the system moves into a more hostile environment.

