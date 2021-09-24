Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Family offers $12K reward for missing Tupelo woman

Lori Cockrell
Lori Cockrell(via WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The family of a missing woman is offering a $12,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to her discovery.

Lori Cockrell, 58, was last seen in Tupelo on Aug. 10.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 91 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks about...
Mississippi AG seeks to end family lawsuit after dad’s death
Man wanted in connection to Chevron burglary in Ridgeland, police say
Man wanted in connection to Chevron burglary in Ridgeland, police say
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 24, 2021) - clipped version - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 24, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT’s things to know 9/24/21: Marijuana deal reached, 100-year-old dream flight, family of man...
WLBT’s things to know 9/24/21: Marijuana deal reached, 100-year-old dream flight, family of man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle speaks out