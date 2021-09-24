Baby Faces
Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

