WLBT’s things to know 9/23/21: COVID vaccine policy at universities, Walthall Co. homicide investigation, Jackson’s garbage woes

1. Board: Public universities in Mississippi cannot require COVID-19 vaccine

The board that governs Mississippi’s public universities has voted to prohibit schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff. The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning took the vote on Friday, said Caron Blanton, communications director for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. At an earlier meeting on Aug. 27, the board voted not to require public university students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Board members decided to vote again because there was confusion about whether officials at individual schools could choose to mandate the shots if they wished to, Blanton said.

2. Deputies nab man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

Deputies in Walthall County have located a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation. Tuesday, Chad Bryant was found shot to death in a Tylertown home on Kirkland Road, investigators say. Thursday morning, a team of law enforcement officers found Yerby Hughes in an abandoned shed in the woods on Highway 27 South. “The investigation involving Hughes is still ongoing, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the department said Thursday morning.

3. ‘The ball is now in their hands’: Lumumba responds after city council rescinds emergency declaration

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a lengthy statement Wednesday evening after the city council rescinded his state of emergency on garbage collections. In the 4-2 decision, the council also voted to hire independent counsel to help them maneuver during the days-long garbage standoff. After the vote, Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, who represents Ward 7, read a statement in which she said that “no emergency exists” and that the council is now waiting on Lumumba to determine whether he will accept waste collection services from the city’s current vendor, Waste Management. The city’s contract with Waste Management runs out at the end of the month.

