Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars, accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy, wielding a handgun, and pointing the weapon at a citizen’s head.

The man’s name is James Christmas and the incident was caught on camera.

Investigators say the man represented himself as a law enforcement officer, then assaults a citizen.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler plans to discuss more details about the investigation at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

HCSD released the video Thursday of the April 18 incident.

The department says the incident wasn’t reported to the department until Tuesday, September 21.

Christmas is charged with aggravated assault, and impersonating a police officer, but deputies say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Yerby Hughes
Deputies nab man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his action in video
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his actions in video
Protesters in Fondren
2 Fondren protesters found guilty of simple assault
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
City Attorney Monica Allen has submitted her resignation to the city. She is speaking here at a...
Jackson city attorney submits resignation, councilman confirms
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy