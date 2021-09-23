WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars, accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy, wielding a handgun, and pointing the weapon at a citizen’s head.

The man’s name is James Christmas and the incident was caught on camera.

Investigators say the man represented himself as a law enforcement officer, then assaults a citizen.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler plans to discuss more details about the investigation at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

HCSD released the video Thursday of the April 18 incident.

The department says the incident wasn’t reported to the department until Tuesday, September 21.

Christmas is charged with aggravated assault, and impersonating a police officer, but deputies say additional charges are pending.

