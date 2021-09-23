WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was caught on surveillance cameras smashing cash registers open at a well-known South Mississippi restaurant early Wednesday morning.
The owner of Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in D’iberville said the restaurant was broken into around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a man got inside through a back door.
In the video posted on Facebook, the man is shown breaking into the registers and smashing them on the floor. Even though he only got away with a couple rolls of nickels, the owner said the man caused major damages to the registers, which can range in cost from $3,000 to $4,000.
Despite the recent break-in, Quave Bros is open and the registers are operating, but with some glitches.
The D’Iberville Police Department said no other similar break-ins have been reported.
