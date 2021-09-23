Thursday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful day, this marking the first full day of Fall.  With highs staying below 80 degrees today under clear skies, just like yesterday, the calm winds tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area again by Friday morning.  The weather will gradually begin to change Friday into this weekend.  Lows will be in the 50s and closer to 60 degrees with highs returning to the lower and middle 80s.  Expect conditions to stay dry with sunny skies each day, but the humidity will gradually return next week with highs well into the 80s and lows in the 60s.  A few showers will be possible with by the middle of next week, but we aren’t expecting an extraordinarily wet period of weather.  The Atlantic is busy with numerous tropical systems, but none that are in The Gulf or Caribbean Sea, so we are in good shape for the time being here.  Average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 62.  Sunset is 6:54pm and the sunrise is 6:50am.

