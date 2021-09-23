Baby Faces
Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after attack

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Human remains found in the stomach of an alligator have been positively identified as a 71-year-old man who was attacked in Ida floodwaters.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, the remains belonged to 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee.

Satterlee was attacked by an alligator near his home in Avery Estates on Aug. 30 while walking in Ida floodwaters. His wife reportedly witnessed the initial attack, then left to find help. When she returned, her husband was gone, presumably killed by the gator.

Two weeks later, authorities captured the gator believed responsible for the death and discovered human remains in its stomach.

On Sept. 23, Dr. Charles Preston was able to match DNA from the remains with Satterlee’s children.

