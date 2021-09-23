Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant

Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was stabbed during a fight at the Nissan plant in Canton.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department says a fight broke out Wednesday night between two employees.

Deputies were called to the plant and found a victim who had been stabbed. He or she was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies say the suspect had already left the scene.

There’s no word on who the suspect is or where he/she may be.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Yerby Hughes
Deputies nab man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his action in video
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his actions in video
Protesters in Fondren
2 Fondren protesters found guilty of simple assault
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
City Attorney Monica Allen has submitted her resignation to the city. She is speaking here at a...
Jackson city attorney submits resignation, councilman confirms
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy