Madison Co. Schools drops mask requirement except on buses

(Live 5 News)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools is adjusting its rules on mask wearing.

Because of a drop in COVID-19 cases across the district, school officials say masks will no longer be required in school buildings.

However, protocol will still recommend mask wearing for students and staff.

Masks will still be required on school buses.

“It is our fervent hope that our Covid-19 numbers will remain low across the District in the coming days and weeks. We will continue to closely monitor case numbers at each of our schools and remain ready to pivot should data support modifying our approach to Covid-19 on a campus-by-campus basis,” school officials said in a statement.

The district has dealt with a backlash over the mask requirement from certain parents.

Earlier this month, dozens of parents voiced their displeasure with the mandate; some even said they had already pulled their students from the district.

