Jackson city attorney submits resignation, councilman confirms

City Attorney Monica Allen has submitted her resignation to the city.
City Attorney Monica Allen has submitted her resignation to the city. She is speaking here at a city council meeting.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Attorney Monica Allen has submitted her resignation, according to Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote.

Foote did not say why she resigned.

The resignation is effective September 28.

It was unclear if Allen ever was confirmed by the city council or strictly served in an acting position.

We reached out to the city attorney’s office and Allen was not available for comment.

Director of Communications Michelle Atoa said it was a personnel matter and could not comment further.

It was not known who would replace her.

