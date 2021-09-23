‘It’s petty and childish’; Tesla catches woman keying someone’s car over parking spot in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parking spots can sometimes be hard to come by, at the Baton Rouge Clinic on Perkins.

“It was like a normal day, I pulled into a parking space,” said Amanda Aubin, who’s from Denham Springs.

Just ask Amanda Aubin, who had a pretty wild experience Wednesday morning, when she went in for an annual follow-up for inflammatory arthritis.

“You know, we (her and red car) both signaled, and I got there first, it looks like. And I just pulled in, and she parked in another spot. So, I was like, okay no issue,” said Aubin.

Aubin owns a Tesla - the cars can basically catch your every move on video.

“And a Tesla has a front camera, rear camera, left and right doors,” she said.

Here’s how this crazy ordeal started...

Right after Aubin parks her car, a woman in a red car pulls right behind her. She’s most likely upset Aubin took a parking spot.

The woman then goes and talks with somebody nearby in the parking lot.

Moments later, she drives off. No big deal right?

“So, I go to my doctor’s appointment, and I come back. And I see some pretty nasty scratches on my car,” said Aubin.

Just 45 minutes after Aubin went inside Baton Rouge Clinic for her appointment, the woman in the orangish-yellowish shirt comes back, and keys her Tesla!

“It’s petty and childish.”

But wait, literally just one minute later, the woman comes back a second time to the car, and keys it again!!

“I mean, this is coming from a grown woman. I’m a grown woman. This is ridiculous. I mean, she could’ve just left me a note, if she was that angry at me,” said Aubin.

Below is what her car looks like now...

“There’s a bunch of little scratches there now, and pretty deep cuts in there now,” she said.

Aubin is unsure why a parking spot could literally cause this much damage. She’s just happy to have everything on camera.

“Keying someone’s car, that’s crazy. The fact that I didn’t think, she knew, she was being recorded. But that’s all being turned over to the cops,” said Aubin.

The Tesla’s camera actually got a picture of the woman’s license plate.

Aubin tells WAFB she has filed a police report, and said, ‘Don’t mess with a Tesla.’

