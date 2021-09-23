‘It’s petty and childish’; Tesla catches woman keying someone’s car over parking spot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parking spots can sometimes be hard to come by, at the Baton Rouge Clinic on Perkins.
“It was like a normal day, I pulled into a parking space,” said Amanda Aubin, who’s from Denham Springs.
Just ask Amanda Aubin, who had a pretty wild experience Wednesday morning, when she went in for an annual follow-up for inflammatory arthritis.
“You know, we (her and red car) both signaled, and I got there first, it looks like. And I just pulled in, and she parked in another spot. So, I was like, okay no issue,” said Aubin.
Aubin owns a Tesla - the cars can basically catch your every move on video.
“And a Tesla has a front camera, rear camera, left and right doors,” she said.
Here’s how this crazy ordeal started...
Right after Aubin parks her car, a woman in a red car pulls right behind her. She’s most likely upset Aubin took a parking spot.
The woman then goes and talks with somebody nearby in the parking lot.
Moments later, she drives off. No big deal right?
“So, I go to my doctor’s appointment, and I come back. And I see some pretty nasty scratches on my car,” said Aubin.
Just 45 minutes after Aubin went inside Baton Rouge Clinic for her appointment, the woman in the orangish-yellowish shirt comes back, and keys her Tesla!
“It’s petty and childish.”
But wait, literally just one minute later, the woman comes back a second time to the car, and keys it again!!
“I mean, this is coming from a grown woman. I’m a grown woman. This is ridiculous. I mean, she could’ve just left me a note, if she was that angry at me,” said Aubin.
Below is what her car looks like now...
“There’s a bunch of little scratches there now, and pretty deep cuts in there now,” she said.
Aubin is unsure why a parking spot could literally cause this much damage. She’s just happy to have everything on camera.
“Keying someone’s car, that’s crazy. The fact that I didn’t think, she knew, she was being recorded. But that’s all being turned over to the cops,” said Aubin.
The Tesla’s camera actually got a picture of the woman’s license plate.
Aubin tells WAFB she has filed a police report, and said, ‘Don’t mess with a Tesla.’
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.