'It's petty and childish'; Tesla catches woman keying someone's car over parking spot in Baton Rouge

Tesla catches woman keying car over parking spot.
Tesla catches woman keying car over parking spot.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parking spots can sometimes be hard to come by, at the Baton Rouge Clinic on Perkins.

“It was like a normal day, I pulled into a parking space,” said Amanda Aubin, who’s from Denham Springs.

Just ask Amanda Aubin, who had a pretty wild experience Wednesday morning, when she went in for an annual follow-up for inflammatory arthritis.

“You know, we (her and red car) both signaled, and I got there first, it looks like. And I just pulled in, and she parked in another spot. So, I was like, okay no issue,” said Aubin.

Aubin owns a Tesla - the cars can basically catch your every move on video.

“And a Tesla has a front camera, rear camera, left and right doors,” she said.

Here’s how this crazy ordeal started...

Right after Aubin parks her car, a woman in a red car pulls right behind her. She’s most likely upset Aubin took a parking spot.

The woman then goes and talks with somebody nearby in the parking lot.

Moments later, she drives off. No big deal right?

“So, I go to my doctor’s appointment, and I come back. And I see some pretty nasty scratches on my car,” said Aubin.

Just 45 minutes after Aubin went inside Baton Rouge Clinic for her appointment, the woman in the orangish-yellowish shirt comes back, and keys her Tesla!

“It’s petty and childish.”

But wait, literally just one minute later, the woman comes back a second time to the car, and keys it again!!

“I mean, this is coming from a grown woman. I’m a grown woman. This is ridiculous. I mean, she could’ve just left me a note, if she was that angry at me,” said Aubin.

Below is what her car looks like now...

Just 45 minutes after Aubin went inside Baton Rouge Clinic for her appointment, the woman in...
Just 45 minutes after Aubin went inside Baton Rouge Clinic for her appointment, the woman in the orangish-yellowish shirt comes back, and keys her Tesla.(WAFB)

“There’s a bunch of little scratches there now, and pretty deep cuts in there now,” she said.

Aubin is unsure why a parking spot could literally cause this much damage. She’s just happy to have everything on camera.

“Keying someone’s car, that’s crazy. The fact that I didn’t think, she knew, she was being recorded. But that’s all being turned over to the cops,” said Aubin.

The Tesla’s camera actually got a picture of the woman’s license plate.

Aubin tells WAFB she has filed a police report, and said, ‘Don’t mess with a Tesla.’

