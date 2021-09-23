Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: sunshine, cool breezes continue late week; trending warmer next week

Bright Sunshine, Low Humidity Remains Through The Next Several Days
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THURSDAY: A cool start, inspiring some to grab jackets early on, will give way a mild afternoon, about 10 degrees below average – in the 70s amid abundant sunshine. Breezes will not be as aggressive as Wednesday. With clear skies and calm winds, expect lows in the lower to middle 50s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: After another cool start, sunshine will have to evade a few wispy clouds streaming through the skies by the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s amid the low humidity, still feeling comfortable – especially for late September standards. Lows will drop to the 50s under clear skies overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While the nice October preview ushered in the fall season, Mother Nature will remind us that it is still September soon enough. Gradually, high pressure will slip a little farther east, but still have a stronghold in keeping rain chances at a minimum through much of next week. Highs will creep back to ‘near-normal’ in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the 60s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few showers could sneak back into the region by mid-late next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As we continue through the peak weeks of tropical season, we’ve added Tropical Depression 18 – moving across the main development region - this storm may have the potential to become our next named system – Sam and grow to hurricane status over the next few days. The remnants of Odette could reform through mid-week in the northern Atlantic, but still will have no direct impact on land. Peter and Rose have both gone ‘post-tropical’ as they have been ripped apart by strong wind shear over the past few days. Rose’ remnants will drift northeastward over the open Atlantic, while Peter’s remnants will drift near Bermuda by the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

