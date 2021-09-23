Deadly love triangle: Man shot to death with own gun by girlfriend’s lover, police say

Baby Faces
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a love triangle turned deadly Wednesday when a woman’s lover shot and killed her boyfriend.

Officers rushed to a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Bestway Road in a neighborhood in southeast Memphis.

According to a police report, a woman told police she invited her lover, DeMarcus Linsey, to the home she shared with her boyfriend, Martavious Calhoun. When Calhoun came home, she said he found Linsey hiding in the closet.

The report says the two men fought and a gun dropped from Calhoun’s pants. Linsey picked it up before the woman separated the two.

She told police Linsey told her to get his stuff, and while doing so the men encountered each other again. The report says Linsey shot Calhoun multiple times and took off.

Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Linsey at Tchulahoma Road and Shelby Drive. The 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered from a yard not far away.

Investigators found 11 spent shell casings and one live round at the home where the shooting occurred.

According to the police report, Linsey has a previous drug conviction and multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Linsey is now charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

DeMarcus Linsey is accused of killing his lover's boyfriend with the man's own gun.
DeMarcus Linsey is accused of killing his lover's boyfriend with the man's own gun.(Shelby County Jail)

As of Thursday, there have been 199 murders in Memphis -- tied for the same time period in 2020.

The city had a record-breaking 2020, finishing the year with 332 homicides.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

