Consider This: Leadership Failure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s uncommon for us to run short of topics for our weekly editorials. The past few weeks, however, have offered a bounty of opportunities.

So much so that it’s hard to decide where to start.

Is it with the Hinds County Supervisors acting like complete idiots during their meetings? How about Hinds County Supervisors requesting inmate transfers from the Hinds County Detention Center?

What?

Maybe we focus on the complete debacle in Jackson regarding its garbage contract negotiations or maintaining city properties. Or we could move to Madison County and address the issues with the Canton elections - talk about a disaster.

In all these cases, it boils down to a complete lack of leadership.

We’ve come to expect this type of action in Washington D.C. when our elected representatives become out of touch with reality. But these are local positions in our local communities.

Instead of acting like fools, these elected leaders need to work together, discuss, debate, and come up with solutions amicably and respectfully.

Sadly, it seems to be more about egos, pandering and shady deals. At the end of the day, why do you think your actions are acceptable? They’re not.

You’re an embarrassment. Show some maturity and leadership and make our communities better instead of making things worse.

We’ll end on a positive note this week with a shout out to Tougaloo, Jackson State and Alcorn State for being recognized as a top 25 HBCU.

These schools play an important role in educating our future leaders and it’s exciting to see them recognized with these impressive rankings. Congratulations!

