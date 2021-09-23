Body of missing Alabama A&M alum Jelani Day found

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WBRC) - Officials in Illinois have confirmed that they have found the body of an Alabama A&M alum.

The LaSalle County Coroner’s office says they have identified the body of 25-year-old Jelani Day. Day was reported missing on August 25th, with family saying they had last spoken with him just two days before. On August 26th, authorities say they found the Illinois State graduate student’s car in Peru, Illinois.

Authorities conducted a search on September 4th and found a body floating in the Illinois River. Through dental identifications and DNA testing, officials were able to identify the body as Jelani Day.

Day’s cause of death has not been released.

