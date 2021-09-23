Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified

Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all from Foxworth, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The three people killed in Wednesday morning’s U.S. Highway 98 car crash have been identified.

The drive of the Chevrolet Spark, Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all from Foxworth, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County.

The driver of the 2012 Dodge Caravan, who is a resident of Purvis, Miss., was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, September 22, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.

The 2012 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west hit the 2021 Chevrolet Spark that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 98. The Dodge Caravan crossed the median and traveled into the EB lanes, where it collided with the Chevrolet Spark.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Yerby Hughes
Deputies nab man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his action in video
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his actions in video
Protesters in Fondren
2 Fondren protesters found guilty of simple assault
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
City Attorney Monica Allen has submitted her resignation to the city. She is speaking here at a...
Jackson city attorney submits resignation, councilman confirms
Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi
Person stabbed during fight between employees at Nissan plant
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
WATCH: Man posing as sheriff’s deputy holds citizen at gunpoint, charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy
Man arrested for posting as Hinds Co. deputy