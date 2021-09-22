Yazoo City man accused of murder gets $1M bond during initial appearance in court

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of killing 35-year-old Willie Thomas was given a $1 million bond during his initial appearance in Yazoo City Municipal Court.

Wesley Littleton is being charged with murder for the September 17 shooting death of Thomas.

Littleton, 28, turned himself in Tuesday.

Police say Littleton shot Thomas around 10 p.m. Friday on Central Alley in Yazoo City.

Thomas was found on a porch there with a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center but died from his injuries.

No motive has been released for the shooting.

Littleton and Thomas were previously friends.

