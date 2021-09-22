Baby Faces
WLBT's things to know 9/22/21: Missing 5-year-old, Gabby Petito's death, and a former MHP trooper defends his actions.

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Missing 5-year-old

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5

Investigators in Lauderdale County are searching for a missing and possibly endangered child. 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Center Hill Road, north of Meridian. He is three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The 5-year-old was walking toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers, wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes. If anyone has information on where he could be, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at (601) 482-9806.

2. Gabby Petito’s death

Gabby Petito was killed by another person, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, the FBI said Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined Petito was a homicide victim, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said.

3. MHP Trooper

The off duty Mississippi Highway Patrol officer who was recorded striking a man he detained is speaking out about the incident. Last week WLBT aired the portion of the video we received from a viewer. Jonathan Steed talks about what he and other witnesses said happened before the video started. The former MHP trooper was thrust into the spotlight when a viewer captured video of him striking a man he detained. The 30-year-old was off duty in the drive-thru at Wendy’s in Koscuisko when he said he witnessed a man inside a vehicle beating an elderly woman.

'I... want the story straight': Former MHP trooper defends his actions in video

