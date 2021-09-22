Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fall began at 2:21pm today. Pleasant temperatures along with lower humidity have arrived as well. If you like this weather, you are in luck for the next several days. Through this weekend, morning lows will be in the 50s with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lower 50s are possible Thursday and Friday mornings, so a light jacket will be a good idea. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with low humidity too. Humidity and warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the 60s with partly sunny skies and maybe enough humidity to give us some showers Tuesday or Wednesday. Average high is 85 and the average low is 62 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 6:57pm. The tropics are active, but nothing that poses a threat to our region as the Gulf and Caribbean look relatively quiet for now.

