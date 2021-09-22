Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fall began at 2:21pm today.  Pleasant temperatures along with lower humidity have arrived as well.  If you like this weather, you are in luck for the next several days.  Through this weekend, morning lows will be in the 50s with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Lower 50s are possible Thursday and Friday mornings, so a light jacket will be a good idea.  We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with low humidity too.  Humidity and warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the 60s with partly sunny skies and maybe enough humidity to give us some showers Tuesday or Wednesday.  Average high is 85 and the average low is 62 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 6:57pm.  The tropics are active, but nothing that poses a threat to our region as the Gulf and Caribbean look relatively quiet for now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his action in video
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his actions in video
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

Latest News

Behind The Fall Front, Cooler Air Filters Into Central and Southwest Mississippi To Round Out...
First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine, cooler Wednesday; crisp air lingers late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine, low humidity late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clearing, cooler, breezy Wednesday; fall vibes remain late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast