Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Willie Garson, best known his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” has died at 57, Variety reported Tuesday.

Garson’s son, Nathan, paid tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote in the post.

Garson portrayed Stanford Blatch on the popular series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had recently been filming HBO Max’s upcoming revival series, “And Just Like That.”

Garson also portrayed Mozzie in “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He also played Ralph in “Little Manhattan,” Gerald Hirsch in the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0,” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue.”

Garson also had roles in “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “The X-Files,” “Twin Peaks,” “Quantum, Leap,” “Monk,” “Ally McBeal” and “Friends.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Wesley Littleton, 28
Yazoo City man’s body found on porch, arrest warrant issued for accused killer
The video sent to WLBT shows the man being slapped.
VIDEO: Man seen bloodied after interaction with officer in Kosciusko
17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Latest News

Yerby Hughes
Deputies searching for man wanted in connection to possible homicide
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Down syndrome issue at center of Missouri abortion law case
Jackson Public School District will require teachers and staff to provide proof of vaccination...
Jackson Public School District will require teachers and staff to provide proof of vaccination by October 1st
The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Judge begins key hearing on Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
M-Bar Sports Grill donates over $16k to city of Jackson to increase community safety
M-Bar Sports Grill donates over $16k to city of Jackson to increase community safety