Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call about a two-vehicle crash in Rankin County.

Holley says the crash occurred at Star Road and Thomasville Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to deputies, several adults and children have been taken to hospitals in the area by ambulance and Aircare.

Holley says Star Road and Thomasville Road are currently blocked off.

