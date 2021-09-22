Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call about a two-vehicle crash in Rankin County.

Holley says the crash occurred at Star Road and Thomasville Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to deputies, several adults and children have been taken to hospitals in the area by ambulance and Aircare.

Holley says Star Road and Thomasville Road are currently blocked off.

