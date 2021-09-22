MDOC probation officer could serve 20 years for alleged embezzlement

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It was announced Wednesday that special agents have arrested a Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer.

Dendrick Hurd has been indicted on two counts of embezzlement in Forrest County.

Hurd is accused of abusing his position and embezzling money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

He also allegedly directed probationers under his supervision to purchase money orders and leave them blank. He would then reportedly record his information on the money orders and negotiate them to benefit himself.

Hurd was reported to the auditor’s office when the probationers’ MDOC accounts did not reflect these money order payments.

Special agents arrested Hurd and transported him to the Forrest County jail where his bail will be set by the court.

If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of embezzlement.

Investigators continue to identify potential victims of Hurd’s alleged scheme.

