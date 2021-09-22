Baby Faces
Masks no longer required, only recommended in Rankin Co. schools

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Masks are no longer a requirement, but a recommendation for students inside Rankin County School District.

The district’s board of education voted Wednesday to change its current mask mandate.

Last month, the district voted to require masks until the end of September.

The decision is based on the improved COVID-19 statistics over the last four weeks, the district says.

The mandate update is still subject to change based on information from state health officials.

“The RCSD will continue to monitor and adjust plans for the health and safety of our students and employees throughout the school year. We will consult the guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health and will follow Governor Executive Orders as decisions are made.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

