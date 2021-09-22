JSU, Tougaloo and Alcorn State rank among top 25 HBCUs in the country

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local Historically Black Colleges and Universities received national recognition for their culture, pride and educational success.

Jackson State, Tougaloo and Alcorn State rank among the top 25 HBCU’s in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“Everyone thinks that Mississippi is last on the list, but Mississippi has some of the best higher-ed institutions in the world, and we are just happy to be the best in our area,” said Tougaloo President Dr. Carmen Walters.

The national spotlight is shining bright on Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. A recent report showed Jackson State and Tougaloo College among the top 20 HBCU’s. Alcorn State also coming in as part of the top 25.

“What you’re seeing is us finally getting our due, and people recognize the value of a HBCU,” said JSU President Dr. Thomas Hudson.

The indicators for the rankings include a combination of graduation and retention rates, social mobility, and graduate indebtedness. Dr. Thomas Hudson of Jackson State and Dr. Carmen Walters of Tougaloo College say these factors are critical to the success of any institution of higher learning.

“We touch live and change lives,” said Walters.

After the civil war, HBCU’s were established because there was no structured system of higher education for freed-slaves. Now they have become staples in communities, granting thousands of degrees and producing leaders across the world, especially here in Mississippi.

“We are making a difference. In fact, 40% or more percent of the African-American doctors in state of Mississippi graduated from Tougaloo,” said Walters.

“Whether it’s being the leading producers of African-American PHD’s, African-American graduates in STEM. It’s really just providing that diversity that companies look for and want. HBCU’s remain part of the culture and part of the fabric of this nation,” said Hudson.

These Mississippi HBCU’s are committed to continue striving for excellence.

“We are never satisfied and we should not because of the responsibility we have with touching lives and that’s what we do as HBCU’s,” said Walters.

Alcorn State ranked number 24 on the list.

University President Dr. Felicia M. Nave was unable to do an interview Tuesday but released a statement saying in part, “the university’s outstanding academic reputation, student-centered experience, and career-focused programs have continued to grow our reputation as an educational leader.”

