Jackson State Football looks to improve offense

Tigers set to host Delta State in first home game of the season
Source: WLBT(WLBT)
By Lauren Hoffman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exactly one year after the hiring of Deion Sanders, the Jackson State Football team is 2-1 and getting ready for their first home game of the season. However there are a few adjustments that need to be made after the tigers suffered their first loss last week.

FBS opponent Louisiana-Monroe edged JSU 12-7. The tigers defense found milestones holding the warhawks to only field goals, but in a battle that came down to field positioning one touchdown wasn’t enough to seal the deal.

“I don’t remember getting past their 30 more than once. Very dismal performance. Defense played it’s butt off. We broke down a little bit in the second half” said Deion Sanders. “One of the main things that I’m really concerned about is that we only had the ball four minutes, 31 seconds in the 4th quarter. You can’t win like that. That’s not good whatsoever and I think that was one of the deciding factors in the game.”

The offense wasn’t completely lost with quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing for 259 yards. However, the run game was not effective.

“If we can’t run the football we’re one dimensional.” said Coach Prime. “We’re very predictable at some points right now. We’re making a valiant effort to run the football and be much more physical up front.”

Jackson State looks to get back in the win column when they host Delta State at Veterans Memorial Stadium this Saturday at 2:00 PM CT for the W.C. Gorden Classic.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

