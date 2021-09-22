Baby Faces
Jackson Public School District will require teachers and staff to provide proof of vaccination by October 1st

By Brendan Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District passed a measure Tuesday night requiring all teachers and staff to provide proof that they’re fully vaccinated by October 1st or submit to weekly testing.

The JPS board passed this measure unanimously. District leaders cite the deadly and highly transmissible Delta variant as the reason for it.

“I, for one, believe this is an absolutely necessary step,” Board Secretary Dr. Robert Luckett said.

“Masks work, vaccines work, and students need to be in schools, and I think we need to create the environment for the third to happen,” Board President Dr. Edward Sivak Jr. said.

The vaccination policy passed less than three weeks after North Jackson Elementary School teacher, Theodora Bridges, died from COVID-19.

Bridges was Ellelean Childress’ younger sister.

“We’re taking it one day at a time, trying to face what our new normal will be as a family without her,” Childress said.

She said a policy like this could have potentially prevented her sister from dying.

“Given the fact that she was a fifth grade teacher dealing with the high risk population, we know students 12 and under aren’t eligible for the vaccine,” Childress said. “It’s highly likely that that’s where she contracted it.”

The Jackson Association of Educator’s President, George Stewart II, is also coping with loss. He told the board that COVID-19 claimed the lives of two of his loved ones.

“We’ve dealt with far too much of that loss in our communities, in our families, and within the JPS family,” Stewart said.

Childress hopes this policy will help keep educators like her sister in the classroom.

“We found several letters from students who have written personal notes to her that she held on to, so it’s just heartwarming to know that she had such an impact on the students,” she said.

The policy also states that those who are vaccinated and still get the virus will receive PTO. On the other hand, those who aren’t vaccinated won’t receive PTO unless they hold a religious belief against vaccinations or qualify for the American Disabilities Act exclusion.

