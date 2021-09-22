First Alert Forecast: clearing, cooler Wednesday; crisp air lingers late week

WEDNESDAY: Starting amid clouds and few lingering showers, drier air will filter into the region along a stiff northerly breeze. Sunshine will emerge from west to east through the morning. Breezes will temperatures at bay – in the 70s through the afternoon hours. As winds calm down overnight, lows will dip into the lower to middle 50s by early Thursday.

A few lingering showers this morning as the front sweeps east - it'll quickly be replaced by clearing skies amid cool northerly breezes. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s, low humidity. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/46PnOR6Vto — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 22, 2021

THURSDAY: A cool start, inspiring some to grab jackets early on, will give way a mild afternoon, about 10 degrees below average – in the 70s amid abundant sunshine. Breezes will not be as aggressive as Wednesday. With clear skies and calm winds, expect lows in the lower 50s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, the first, true fall air mass will invade the region and hang around for a while. Barring any other hiccups, expect sunshine, low humidity and below-average temperature for the better part of end of the month. Expect highs through mid-week in the 70s, lows well into the 50s. Gradually, temperatures will rebound back to the 80s, lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As we continue through the peak weeks of tropical season, Peter and Rose remain on the board, both struggling to hold it together. Peter will start to curve more northward, angling toward Bermuda through the end of the week; Rose will also begin to turn northward through the week ahead. While Rose may stay out to sea, Peter could have impacts to Bermuda by this weekend as a tropical storm or depression. The remnants of Odette could reform through late week in the northern Atlantic, but still will have no direct impact on land and another disturbance rolling off western Africa has a ‘high’ chance for development through late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.