Deputies searching for man wanted in connection to possible homicide

Yerby Hughes
Yerby Hughes(Walthall County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Walthall County Sheriff’s Department, authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a possible homicide.

Deputies say if you see Yerby Hughes, do not approach him. Hughes is believed to be driving a white single cab Ford F-150, possibly bearing a Walthall County plate.

According to authorities, deputies received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a possible homicide on Kirkland Road in Tylertown.

Chad Bryant was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding Hughes whereabouts, please call 911.

Woman in hospital after dozens of bullets fired into home
Jackson Public School District will require teachers and staff to provide proof of vaccination...
Jackson Public School District will require teachers and staff to provide proof of vaccination by October 1st
M-Bar Sports Grill donates over $16k to city of Jackson to increase community safety
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-21-21)
