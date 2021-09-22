Deputies searching for man wanted in connection to possible homicide

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Walthall County Sheriff’s Department, authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a possible homicide.

Deputies say if you see Yerby Hughes, do not approach him. Hughes is believed to be driving a white single cab Ford F-150, possibly bearing a Walthall County plate.

According to authorities, deputies received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a possible homicide on Kirkland Road in Tylertown.

Chad Bryant was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information regarding Hughes whereabouts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.