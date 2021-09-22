Coach Deion Sanders expected to use scooter for six weeks following foot surgery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a video posted on YouTube, Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders underwent foot surgery.

The video shows Sanders dressed for surgery, as doctor Jim Hurt explains what the procedure intends to fix.

According to Hurt, Sanders’ foot problems stem from an old football injury.

“Your second toe is dislocated,” explained Hurt. “You’ve been dealing with this for a long time. It’s just gotten worse and the symptoms and the pain have gotten worse.”

Hurt also explained that Sanders will have his second toe shortened and his first toe straightened out.

Sanders is expected to wear a boot, and use a scooter for at least six weeks while he recovers.

“You’ll still be able to get out there and coach, and do what you normally do there,” said Hurt.

“You’ll be as fast as you were walking around, probably quicker on the scooter.”

