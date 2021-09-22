Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Missing 5-year-old last seen walking two golden retrievers

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Lauderdale County are searching for a missing and possibly endangered child.

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Center Hill Road, north of Meridian.

He is three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 5-year-old was walking toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers, wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has information on where he could be, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at (601) 482-9806.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
The scene at Hair St.
Woman in hospital after dozens of bullets fired into home
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his action in video
‘I... want the story straight’: Former MHP trooper defends his actions in video

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Behind The Fall Front, Cooler Air Filters Into Central and Southwest Mississippi To Round Out...
First Alert Forecast: clearing, cooler Wednesday; crisp air lingers late week
Yerby Hughes
Deputies searching for man wanted in connection to possible homicide
Woman in hospital after dozens of bullets fired into home
Woman in hospital after dozens of bullets fired into home