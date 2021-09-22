Baby Faces
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a wreck on U.S. Highway 98 on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County.

A 2012 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west hit a 2021 Chevrolet Spark that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 98. The Dodge Caravan crossed the median and traveled into the EB lanes of U.S. Highway 98, where it collided with the Chevrolet Spark.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Spark and the two passengers received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

