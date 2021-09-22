2 Fondren protesters found guilty of simple assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two of the three members of the Church at Jackson charged after their confrontations with a Fondren resident were found guilty of misdemeanor crimes.

Allen Siders and Bryan Peden were found guilty of misdemeanor simple assault in their trial, which began last week.

Video shown to the court showed Siders calling Matthew Camp’s girlfriend a jezebel and Peden telling Camp “you’re going to die, Matthew.” The video also showed Camp daring Siders to physically provoke him, which did not happen.

Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds referred to their acts as “domestic terrorism.”

The defendants said that’s just part of how they preach the gospel and the Bible commands them to judge others.

Peden is an employee for Mississippi Department of Transportation in traffic engineering. The agency has yet to comment on the case.

Siders must serve six months in prison, and Peden must serve three months.

Judge Reynolds set their secured appearance bonds at $500,000, meaning they will have to serve the time or pay that amount to appeal the verdict.

A third protester, Boris Campos, was found not guilty of simple assault. His charges stemmed from Facebook messages sent to Camp.

