Yazoo County man behind bars following Sunday morning shooting death

Deyton Worthy is being held without bond on a murder charge at Yazoo County Regional...
Deyton Worthy is being held without bond on a murder charge at Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.(Yazoo Co. Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo County man is being charged with murder in connection to the Sunday shooting death of Joshua Rayborn.

Deyton Worthy, 22, is being held without bond at the Yazoo County Regional Facility.

He is charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Terry Gann.

Worthy allegedly shot and killed Rayborn around 2:45 Sunday morning in front of Worthy’s mother’s home on Old Highway 49 near Bentonia.

After he was shot, Rayborn ran up to the house for help, Gann said.

The investigator says the suspect and Rayborn had altercations in the past and both had a history with the department.

The victim was known to walk up and down the streets late at night, Gann added.

Worthy had been released on parole in December after being sentenced in 2018 on a burglary charge, according to Mississippi Electronic Courts records.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

