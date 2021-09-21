Woman in hospital after dozens of bullets fired into home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police officers were called to the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of shots were fired at a home on Hair Street, according to witnesses.

People who were inside the home say they were sitting in the living room when bullets came flying inside.

Family members say a woman was taken to the hospital after being shot three times.

JPD has yet to provide any information.

