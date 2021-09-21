WLBT’s things to know 9/21/21: Johnson & Johnson, Jackson garbage contracts, and JPS vaccination policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies. (Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed. J&J said it is now in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.

2. Jackson garbage contracts

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30. (WLBT)

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30. Monday, the mayor discussed the state of emergency he issued last week after he said contract negotiations with Waste Management broke down. He did not give the name of the firm or say how long the contract would be in place. However, he did say that the firm would provide the same service Jacksonians currently receive.

3. JPS vaccination policy

JPS could require all teachers and staff to receive COVID vaccine (WFIE)

Jackson Public Schools could soon require all teachers and staff to get the COVID shot. JPS board members will meet tonight to decide whether or not to approve this vaccine mandate for employees. The new policy would require all teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated by October 1st.

